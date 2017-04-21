Video shows intense moments between passengers, American Airlines crew

A video appearing to show an intense confrontation between passengers and an American Airlines flight attendant on a Dallas-bound flight has resulted in that attendant being removed from duty in very short order.

Surain Adyanthaya took the video saying the altercation happened on flight 591 while at the gate in San Francisco. It was posted to the internet discussion site Reddit, on the “r/dallas” subreddit, and immediately started gaining attention before the flight had even landed at DFW.



The original poster says he was told it started over how a flight attendant dealt with a young mother who was trying to store a stroller in an overhead bin.



Near the start of the 2 minute and 40 second video the woman can be heard crying and asking for her stroller back.



As the video continues another passenger, apparently upset with how the situation is being handled, gets up and approaches the front of the plane where the attendant, young mother, and other crew members are gathered. He asks for the flight attendant’s name and returns to his seat.



Other passengers can be faintly heard discussing the situation, appearing to explain to other crew members that the flight attendant grabbed the woman’s stroller.



Around 1:50 into the video the male passenger again rejoins the situation, apparently yelling at the flight attendant saying “Hey bud, hey bud, you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat!” with the attendant getting visibly agitated and gesturing wildly at the passenger, replying “you stay out of this!”



The male passenger gets up and approaches, with both men making gestures and saying words, but without actually coming to blows. The captain appears to put his hand on the flight attendant’s chest.



Another flight attendant appears to do her absolute best to keep the peace, trying to calm both the angry passenger and her agitated fellow attendant.



Throughout all of the commotion the young mother can be heard crying.



The flight landed at approximately 7:45 at DFW International Airport. American wasted no time issuing a very straight forward statement, which came out 20 minutes after landing:



“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.



The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.”

