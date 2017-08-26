Video: Mayor Brown busts a move at Funk Fest

BUFFALO, NY — After spending three terms as the city's mayor, it's nice to see Byron Brown still has some spring in his step.

Mayor Brown made an appearance at Funk Fest on Jefferson Avenue and became an instant hit at the block party when he boogied down to some music.

Watch the video captured by WGRZ's Claudine Ewing of Mayor Brown dancing.

I stopped by Funk Fest in Buffalo honoring the late Rick James & @MayorByronBrown was a hit at the block party dancing! @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/NDDRHDc3XZ — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 26, 2017

Nice moves, Mayor. Buffalo's own Rick James would've been proud.

