Victim of fatal skydiving accident identified

Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus (Photo: Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus) (Photo: Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus (Photo: Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus))

BARRE, N.Y. -- The Orleans County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a fatal skydiving accident Saturday night.

Officials say Erick J. Miller, 30, of Michele Drive in Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Miller was skydiving with one other person as part of the WNY Skydiving Club, deputies say.

The pair left from Pine Hill Airport and made what is referred to as a "sport jump," witnesses say. The jump plane took off a second time to help search for the missing skydiver, who was located in a field about 3/4 of a mile south of Pask Road.

Additional information about how the accident may have happened has also been released.

Deputies say the parachute may have been deployed incorrectly, and was located nearby and was not connected to the victim.

Officials are still not sure why the backup parachute did not deploy automatically as it should have, and why the jumper did not deploy it.

F.A.A. experts are examining the equipment and gear involved at their office in Rochester.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Kenneth Strickland at 585-590-4143.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV