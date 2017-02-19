Victim in Allentown group attack speaks out

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say two men were injured after one of them was jumped near Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street early Saturday morning.

2 On Your Side is looking into the claims that this is a hate crime, according to a social media post that's been shared hundreds of times as of Sunday night.

WGRZ's Erica Brecher spoke with a man who says he is a victim, Mike Slater, and witnesses, who are studying a surveillance video from Allentown Pizza that captured the area of the attack.

Slater is shown walking down the sidewalk in a security video from Allentown Pizza. He says it's the group of men following close behind him in the video that attacked him and his friend shortly after.

Mike said he didn't provoke anybody and wonders if his easy-going personality is what set off the attackers.

"When I go out I'm a friendly person," he said. "I just... I'm friends with everybody, and maybe that's why they took advantage of that factor, because I'm probably an easy target when it comes to that kind of stuff."

Luckily Mike has been getting a lot of love on social media and he says that has helped.

It's his roommate who shared the original photo on Facebook, and Mike said that's prompted a lot of people sharing their support for him.

A police report is similar, describing four men jumping one man and physically assaulting him in the area of Elmwood Ave and Allen Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When a passerby tried to help the man being assaulted, the suspects then assaulted him.

The injuries to the two male victims do not appear serious, police say. However, the man who tried to help was treated at a hospital in Niagara County.

Mike said he opted to not seek medical treatment for an injury above his eye.

Police have a detail in Allentown, as they do on Chippewa, and they are looking into the four suspects involved.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

