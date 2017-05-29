Veterans honoring veterans at Memorial Grove

Just in side the enterance to the Veterans Memorial Grove at Sprague Brook Park stands a new monument honoring those lives lost in Middle East conflicts.

GLENWOOD, NY -- Over the past 25 years, area veterans have been honoring their own at a county park in southern Erie County.

In the Middle of Sprague Brook Park, just off route 240, stands Veterans Memorial Grove. What started with a stand of trees, one for each county resident killed in Vietnam, is today a place to honor and remember county residents that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Over the years the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee made improvements to the grove with funds raised by the committee. This Memorial Day several hundred gathered as a monument honoring the nineteen from Erie County who died while fighting in Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV