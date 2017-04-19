Veteran's home catches fire in Sanborn

WGRZ Photo/Larry Kensinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Larry Kensinger)

SANBORN, N.Y. -- Nobody was hurt when a home in Sanborn, N.Y. on Saunders Settlement Road caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Sanborn Fire Company Chief Robert Hoover II said it's believed the fire broke out around 1:10 p.m. while an elderly veteran was working on his lawn mower in his garage.

The fire then spread to his home. Luckily, he was able to get out without being hurt. Firefighters were even able to rescue many of the Korean Veteran's medals, including his Purple Heart.

However, the house sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, Hoover said, and the man is staying with relatives.

The fire took about 40 minutes to put out, Hoover said, and multiple other agencies were called, including Upper Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, Town of Niagara Active Hose, and Shawnee.

