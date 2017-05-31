Verify: Was a kitten thrown from a car in St. Mary's Co.?

QUESTION:

Was a kitten thrown from a passenger car window in St. Mary's County, Maryland?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is true.

SOURCES:

Original Facebook poster who wishes to remain anonymous

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Three Notch Veterinary Hospital

PROCESS:

The Facebook post came from a young man who lives in the area. The post claims the young man was driving and saw someone in front of him throw a kitten out of the passenger's side window. The post says the kitten hit the windshield of a passing car, got run over by another and then tried to limp out of the road. The young man says he stopped and a woman in a nearby parking lot ran to help the kitten. That the woman rushed the kitten to a vet.

The incident allegedly happened on 3 Notch Road on Route 237 in Lexington Park.

First, WUSA9's Adam Longo went to the source and talked to the young man through Snapchat. He wishes to remain anonymous, but we can verify that he is a real person and he insists the story is real.

The following is what he said via Snapchat:

"It happened. A kitten died. I stopped my car in the middle of traffic and stood there in shock as a woman ran into the road with me and picked up its poor ragged body and took it to the vet. The images will forever be ingrained into my brain. If you want to report something, report that."

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office confirms they have an open investigation about a potential case of animal cruelty.

Lastly, Adam contacted Three Notch Veterinary Hospital and that hospital confirmed it did tend to an injured cat on that date.

