Verify

BUFFALO - Governor Cuomo makes a habit of reminding people of his record on taxes. He did it in back-to-back public appearances on Wednesday.

On CNBC that morning, Cuomo said, "Taxes for every New Yorker are lower the today than the day I took office seven years ago.”

Hours later on his Buffalo boat tour of the city's waterfront, he again waded in on the topic, "I’ve been governor seven years. The taxes on every New Yorker today are less than they were seven years ago.”

And maybe you've caught the TV commercial from Empire State Development which talks-up the New York becoming business-friendlier noting the state has “the lowest taxes in decades.”

That got 2 On-Your-Side wondering if the Governor's claim was true. So, we put it through our Verify test.

For sources on this, we gathered information from the Governor's own website, talked with a spokesman from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and interviewed an expert with the Tax Foundation out of Washington.

To start, it is true that a number of taxes in New York are lower since Cuomo's been governor. Personal income taxes rates were lowers starting in 2012. We found the rates changes on the Governor's own website. The rate cuts are small, but they are cuts.

Also, the corporate/business taxes were overhauled in 2014. Those rates are lower too. A spokesman with the State Taxation Department confirmed that.

But that had little impact on the Tax Foundation's state-by-state ranking of best business climate.

“We used to rank 50th on the country in in our state business tax climate index. With those changes the state has moved has moved to 49th ahead of New Jersey," said Scott Drenkard, director of state projects for the Tax Foundation.

No look at New York taxes is complete without including property taxes. Cuomo did lead the charge to cap property taxes, but they still remain among the highest in the country.

Add it all up and a review of the Tax Foundation's ranking of state and local tax collections by state finds that per person, New Yorkers pay over $8,400. Only North Dakota residents pay more at $9,746 per state resident.

This may help explain why in a recent Siena poll, 67% New York voters surveyed rated Cuomo either fair or poor when it comes to tackling taxes.

To so the question, "Are Taxes Lower in New York since Cuomo has been governor?", we verify that yes, they are lower. A number of taxes are lower. But context is important. Lower taxes are not low taxes. And despite the reductions, New York remains a high tax state.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV