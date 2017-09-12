Verify: cost of a distracted driving ticket in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A viral picture that’s been shared on Facebook almost a quarter million times claims New York State has an $850 fine for distracted driving, but the entire thing is fake.



The post reads, “New York state ain’t messing around. HOLY S*IT!!! What do you think, fair or absurd???” It includes a picture of a supposed traffic ticket for “Distracting Driving.”



In some ways, it’s an obvious fraud. Some of the text is a different color and sharper than the rest. The section of law mentioned has nothing to do with distracted driving. Also, the $850 fine is incorrect; the highest fine for distracted driving in New York State is $450.



But just to be certain, 2 On Your Side reached out to the New York City Police Department, since this is a NYC ticket.



NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel said, “That is a fake ticket or has been Photoshopped. The fine for a distracted driver is not $850. Also a traffic agent cannot write a summons for a distracted driver. Only police officers can write that summons.”



So 2 On Your Side can VERIFY that this viral post is FALSE. Have something you want us to VERIFY? Reach out on Facebook or Twitter or email us at verify@wgrz.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV