VERIFIED: Scajaquada Creek red dye not harmful

The red-tinted water moved downstream and showed up Wednesday in the City of Buffalo following a leak of mulch dye in Lancaster on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Despite assurances by the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation to the contrary, many people have expressed concern about the red mulch dye that leaked into Scajaquada Creek Tuesday, turning the water a deep shade of red.

So 2 On Your Side set out to VERIFY that the dye was not dangerous for humans or wildlife.

BASF, the manufacturer of the dye, did not return our requests for comment.

Dr. Joseph Gardella, a chemistry professor at the University at Buffalo, started assessing the impact shortly after it was reported. On Wednesday, he explained to 2 On Your Side that the two chemicals in the dye are ammonia and iron oxide.

We confirmed that by examining the 9-page safety data sheet for the product.

"Both of these have very low toxicity and represent chemicals with no real concerns for the environment," he said.

Dr. Gardella further explained that iron oxide is essentially rust and is commonly found in soil.

Several of our viewers inquired about the other chemical -- ammonia, which is found in many household cleaners. The difference, according to Dr. Gardella, is that the amount of ammonia in this dye is less than you would find in the cleaners. In fact, ammonia is less than 1% of the formulation.

Our other source is the New York State DEC. A spokesperson reiterated the conclusion from Dr. Gardella -- that the amount of ammonia in the product, and thus released into the creek, was very small.

Samples from new testing show the ammonia in the water was well within acceptable standards, the spokesperson said.

Dr. Gardella summed it up this way: "I agree with the DEC's conclusion that this is not a danger to the environment or to humans if there were exposure."

