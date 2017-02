Contributor Photo/Larry Kensinger

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls Police say nobody was injured when a vehicle ran into a Tim Hortons Saturday evening on Pine Ave.

The collision did, however, cause a large crack inside the eatery near the restrooms and a hole was visible outside the building.

Police have not said yet if the driver faces any charges.

