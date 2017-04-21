Vehicle lands in flooded culvert

(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

ALEXANDER, NY-- A driver who may have suffered a medical emergency ended up in a culvert along Tonawanda Creek.

Officials say the driver had a medical issue, causing him to go off the road into the culvert near Maple Ridge and Genesee streets in Alexander.

The driver was able to call the Alexander Fire Chief for help and was found standing on the roof of his vehicle.

He was checked out by first responders, but was not hurt.





