Vehicle in Genesee River gorge in Rochester

Emergency responders are working to rescue occupants of a vehicle that plunged into the Genesee River gorge near Maplewood Park in Rochester Tuesday morning.

The vehicle went over an embankment at Maplewood Drive and Seneca Parkway around 11:15 a.m., according to a 911 caller who witnessed the incident, said Lt. Dana Cielinski of the Rochester Fire Department.

Rochester firefighters water rescue and ropes rescue units were called to the scene. Cielinski confirmed that the vehicle was on the left side of the base of river gorge.

She said she didn't know what caused the incident, but noted that roads are snow-covered and slippery throughout the region.

t was not immediately known how many people were in the vehicle or their conditions.

Seneca Parkway possibly car over ravine @DandC pic.twitter.com/wLgI9o0nOT — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) March 14, 2017

