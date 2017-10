WGRZ photo

BUFFALO, NY — A vehicle crashed into the 7-Eleven on Skillen Street Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Two store windows were damaged but no injuries were reported.

According to Buffalo Police, "it appears driver error may have been the cause as the driver was attempting to pull out of the parking lot."

No charges have been filed at this time.

