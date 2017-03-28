Vanished: Dancer, mother added to growing list of missing women from Metro Atlanta

Search goes on for missing Norcross woman

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Beatriz Espinoza, a young mother of two boys, disappeared on March 24, adding her to the increasing number of woman to go missing in Georgia.

A family friend reported her missing on Saturday because, she said, the 25-year-old had not been answering her phone since 10 a.m., the day prior. She told police that Espinoza last spoke to her sister on the phone, and at that time, she had her 3-year-old son with her.

Her sister, Monica Romero, of Tucker, Ga., told police that Espinoza dropped off her oldest son with her several days prior. On Friday, Romero said, Espinoza called her and told her, her youngest son was sick and that she would be by soon to pick up her oldest son.

But she never arrived, and her phone continued to go straight to voicemail, her sister said.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a child found. It was Espinoza’s 3-year-old son. He was found wandering on Norcross-Tucker Road near the Hickory Grover apartments where the family lived in Norcross, Ga.

When police went to Espinoza’s home on Saturday, her roommate said she had not seen Espinoza in two days. She also told police that Espinoza frequently had men in the apartment, but they are never the same and she did not have a boyfriend.

Romero told police that her sister danced on the weekend at a bar called, Billares La Vaca in Brookhaven, Ga.

Police called the club and talked to a female waitress who declined to give her name. She told police that she knew Espinoza and that Espinoza did not come into work on Friday, although she was scheduled to work. She continued that her absence from work was unusual.

The waitress also told police that Espinoza had a boyfriend who from Mexico and in his 30s, but did not know much more about their relationship.

Police are working every angle in their investigation, with a primary objective of putting together a timeline of who and when people had last contact with her. And they hope to obtain some of that information from her son, Gwinnett Police Cpl. Deon Washington said.

“We have investigators in our special victims unit who are able to sit down with young children and they will be involved in getting as much information as we can from a 3-year-old,” he said.

“We don’t have any information that this has happened before—it’s very unusual for a mother to leave a 3-year-old unattended, so we’re working this case very diligently,” Washington said.

Espinoza is Hispanic, 5’2, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2013, black, 4-door Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate number: RFC0882.

The 3-year-old boy was released to his aunt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Without a trace

Espinoza joins a lengthy list of missing persons in Georgia.

In 2016, Gwinnett County Police Department recorded 331 missing persons and 523 runaways. This year alone, there have been 85 missing person cases.

Atlanta currently has 19 missing persons, dating back to 2002, including 12 women, which is 63 percent of those missing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is not currently investigating any new cases. However, throughout the state, they are investigating 28 cases from 1984 through 2014. Of those missing, more than half are women.

Currently, there are three other women who have recently gone missing in Georgia.

Deputies search for missing Dawson County woman

Authorities with the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Braunize Brown was last seen around noon at her home in the county.

A Dawson County community is on the lookout for a woman who went missing on March 26.

She is described as a white female, 5’1 and 109 lbs. She has blue eyes and brownish-red hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the sheriff's office at (706) 344-3636.

Police searching for missing woman and her 3 children

The Rabun County Sheriff's Office is searching for 28-year-old Brittany Rebecca Stewart and her three sons, ranging in age from 7 months to 7 years old.

Stewart and her children went missing on March 23, and are believed to be traveling in a maroon, 1999 Ford Explorer with the Georgia license plate number: RCP0743.

Anyone with information should call, the Rabun County Police at (706) 782-6226.

Police looking for woman who disappeared while flying through Atlanta

A woman who was traveling through Atlanta disappeared Feb. 28, after landing at the airport for a layover.

Atlanta Police said Shirley Ngum Ngang took a flight from Houston, Texas, en route to Miami, Fla., but had a layover in Atlanta.

For an unknown reason, she was transported to Grady Hospital and discharged the same day. She was last seen at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive.

Her luggage remains at the airport.

Police said she may still be in the Atlanta area.

Most missing persons cases solved every year

If you have any information about any of these women, contact your local police department or call 911.