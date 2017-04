Buffalo Police are investigating an accident after a vehicle hit a house. The accident happened on Kensington Avenue and Poultney around 3:30pm Friday. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an accident after a vehicle hit a house.

The accident happened on Kensington Avenue and Poultney around 3:30pm Friday.

There's no official word from police on what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt.

The front of the home suffered extensive damage.

