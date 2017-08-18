VA update on unsanitary scope procedures

VA Medical Center. WGRZ Photo (Photo: VA Medical Center.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center released an update Friday on more than 500 scope procedures with scopes that were not properly sanitized.

They say the procedures took place between April 19, 2015 and June 23, 2017.

They also say the employee who was in charge of cleaning the scopes has been removed from his responsibilities. In following new accountability legislation, he was also issued a notice of proposed removal from Federal service.

There is also a new toll free number for veterans to call to ask questions about the health alert. The number is 1-833-761-5043 and the line is open 24/7.

