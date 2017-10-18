USS Little Rock to be commissioned Dec. 16th

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The commissioning of the new U.S.S. Little Rock at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park now has a date: December 16th.

The ceremony at the waterfront will be the first time in the navy's 241-year history that a ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake- in this case, the U.S.S. Little Rock cruiser docked here in Buffalo.

The new U.S.S. Little Rock is a littoral combat ship, designed to be flexible to carry out a number of different missions. Here's a behind the scenes look at the ship.

The commissioning committee has more details and ticket information on its website.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV