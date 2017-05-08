U.S. Coast Guard searching Niagara River

First responders on scene at Unity Island where there was a report of a man in the water. (Photo: WGRZ)

YOUNGSTOWN, NY-- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching part of the Niagara River for a man they believe may be in the water yelling for help.

Rescue crews are searching between Youngstown and Buffalo after someone reported the man had gone into the water near Unity Island in the Queen City.

We're told several agencies have been helping the coast guard in this search... we'll keep you posted.

