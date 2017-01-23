Update: One person dead in Chaut.Co. accident

Photo provided by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

TOWN OF CHARLOTTE, NY -- The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a tour bus and another vehicle.

The accident happened on Route 60 between Jamestown Street and Sylvester Road.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Deputies say Justin Lee Romaniuk, 20, from Lakewood, N.Y., was traveling south on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte when, for an unknown reason, Romaniuk's vehicle crossed into the northbound lane.

A Coach USA Bus being driven by Debra Lee Grimes, also from Lakewood, was traveling north on Route 60 when the two vehicles crashed head-on, officials say.

Romaniuk was pinned under his vehicle and had to be cut out, officials say. He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Grimes was also trapped in the bus and had to be rescued by the Jaws of Life and first responders. She was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

Sheriff Joseph Gerace said three people on the Coach USA bus were hurt in addition to the driver.

Route 60 was closed for about 4 hours during the investigation, which continues. No charges are expected against Grimes, officials say.

A spokesperson for the bus line says the company is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs for Coach USA, extended thoughts and prayers to those involved on behalf of the company. He stressed that the safety of their passengers, employees and fellow road users is their top priority.

