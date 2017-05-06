Update on Wilson home with collapsed basement

WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher)

WILSON, N.Y. -- There's a sad update on a home 2 On Your Side covered Friday in Wilson.

The house on Lake Street has been condemned after the basement wall collapsed Friday, following the massive amounts of rain and flooding that the northern counties have experienced.

The Niagara County Technical Rescue Team surveyed the damage to see if the home could be stabilized, but it was deemed uninhabitable. In the meantime, the homeowner is staying with family or friends.

