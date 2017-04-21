Update on ECMC computer issues

Erie County Medical Center (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, NY-- An update from ECMC on their ongoing computer issues.

The hospital says it shut down its computer system almost two weeks ago because of a virus, and it now believes no patient information was compromised.

Some systems, including the hospital's website, are back up. The new email system should be back up by Monday.

The hospital expects everything to be back to normal by the start of May.

