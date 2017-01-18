Unyts Announces Critical Need For Blood

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Unyts, the main supplier of blood for most local hospitals, says it has a critical need for blood because of an increase in demand.

"Demand at our local hospitals has increased and a strong turnout by donors is critical to ensure we have blood available for patients across WNY," the hospital says in a recent statement.

This means it needs donors ASAP.

There are several Unyts Blood Drives this week:

Thursday 1/19

110 Broadway Neighborhood Blood Donation Center, 10am-3pm

Tonawanda Neighborhood Blood Donation Center, 1pm-8pm

Friday 1/20

Southgate Plaza and Eastern Hills Mall Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers

7am-12noon

Saturday 1/21

Southgate Plaza and Eastern Hills Mall Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers

7am-2pm

Click here for more information on where you can donate blood.

