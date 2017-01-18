WGRZ
Unyts Announces Critical Need For Blood

WGRZ 11:27 PM. EST January 18, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Unyts, the main supplier of blood for most local hospitals, says it has a critical need for blood because of an increase in demand. 

"Demand at our local hospitals has increased and a strong turnout by donors is critical to ensure we have blood available for patients across WNY," the hospital says in a recent statement. 

This means it needs donors ASAP. 

There are several Unyts Blood Drives this week: 

 
Thursday 1/19
 
110 Broadway Neighborhood Blood Donation Center, 10am-3pm
 
Tonawanda Neighborhood Blood Donation Center, 1pm-8pm
 
Friday 1/20
 
Southgate Plaza and Eastern Hills Mall Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers
 
7am-12noon
 
Saturday 1/21
 
Southgate Plaza and Eastern Hills Mall Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers
 
7am-2pm

Click here for more information on where you can donate blood. 

