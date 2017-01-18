Unyts Announces Critical Need For Blood

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Unyts, the main supplier of blood for most local hospitals, says it has a critical need for blood because of an increase in demand.
"Demand at our local hospitals has increased and a strong turnout by donors is critical to ensure we have blood available for patients across WNY," the hospital says in a recent statement.
This means it needs donors ASAP.
There are several Unyts Blood Drives this week:
Thursday 1/19
110 Broadway Neighborhood Blood Donation Center, 10am-3pm
Tonawanda Neighborhood Blood Donation Center, 1pm-8pm
Friday 1/20
Southgate Plaza and Eastern Hills Mall Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers
7am-12noon
Saturday 1/21
Southgate Plaza and Eastern Hills Mall Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers
7am-2pm
Click here for more information on where you can donate blood.
