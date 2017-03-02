University Heights fire under investigation

BUFFALO, NY - An overnight fire in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood is under investigation.
The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Thursday on Winspear Avenue. It was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire due to high winds in the area.
Neighbors say the home was vacant.
The Buffalo Fire Department tells 2 on Your Side that one of the firefighters fell through a floor, but is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.
Damages to the home are estimated at around $85,000. There was slight damage to the siding of a neighboring home, but it is habitable.
