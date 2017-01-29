Model Railroad Club of Buffalo layout.

Buffalo, NY - On this Sunday's Daybreak we focused on a hobby that blends history, creativity, craftsmanship, and just plain fun. For this Unique Place we visit the Model Railroad Club of Buffalo.

It's a city, town, and open country and it's all in miniature at the Model Railroad Club of Buffalo. Their layouts are located in the Northtowns Boys and Girls Club off Tonawanda and Vulcan Streets. With the great railroad heritage of Buffalo in mind, their hand crafted display takes in the scenery and industry of our region. It's all on a small scale.

Club member Brian Carlson says, "The HO scale behind me. It represents a line that runs between Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Geographically we're modeling more of the southern end because we have tunnels on the layout and there's not many railroad tunnels around Buffalo. The O - scale layout which we have is also set probably more in the 40's and 50's. It's got narrow gauge steam trains and regular steam and diesel on the O- gauge."

Carlson also spoke of the work involved. "When you're building like this layout behind me here there's carpentry, there's electronics, there's artistry with the painting of the backdrop and the building of the structures and scenery. And if you're not good at one of those subjects...you wanna learn...there's obviously opportunities to do that here on this larger layout. And we got guys who like to put electronics in their engines and do all the sound and the horns."

Carlson says the hobby spans the generations and families get involved. "We've got club members from 84 to seven years old. So we've got three or four generations covered here. Wives and girlfriends get involved sometimes too. Especially when we got out and have picnics or do other things. Sometimes the wives and girlfriends don't mind getting rid of their husbands or boyfriends for a while up here to have their own time."

You can check it out with an open house today (Sunday 1/29) from 12 Noon to 5 PM at 54 Riverdale Avenue in the back of the Boys and Girls Club building there. Club members also gather Tuesday evenings. For more information you can check out their website at http://buffalocentral.railfan.net or call them at 716-598-8015.

(© 2017 WGRZ)