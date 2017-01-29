Buffalo, NY - On this Sunday's Daybreak we focused on a hobby that blends history, creativity, craftsmanship, and just plain fun. For this Unique Place we visit the Model Railroad Club of Buffalo.
It's a city, town, and open country and it's all in miniature at the Model Railroad Club of Buffalo. Their layouts are located in the Northtowns Boys and Girls Club off Tonawanda and Vulcan Streets. With the great railroad heritage of Buffalo in mind, their hand crafted display takes in the scenery and industry of our region. It's all on a small scale.
