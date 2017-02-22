(Photo: Brecher, Erica)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- Wednesday night, the local 1199 SEIU union, representing healthcare workers, invited Congressman Chris Collins to their own version of a town hall meeting.

They wanted to ask him what's happening to healthcare.

He declined, saying in a written statement that the group simply wanted to promote its own political agenda.

Union members and healthcare workers voiced their concerns about whatever repeal and placement plan comes next, however that plan is not out yet and little details are known until then.

The flyers handed out at Wednesday’s meeting suggest the Affordable Care Act will be repealed, leaving out the fact that Republicans are currently working on a replacement plan.

"Why put all this paper and information out there saying there nothing when I think it's pretty well known that the plan is coming out shortly?” Channel 2’s Erica Brecher asked.

“Well that's the thing, when it comes out shortly, then we can say maybe we jumped too early or too late, but as you stated...five days, two weeks...we have nothing to really not have us have our constituents and our members come to town halls like this an express their opinions,” said SEIU political coordinator Maurice Brown.

In a sit-down interview between Congressman Collins and anchor Scott Levin, Collins told Levin that the replacement plan would be ready in 10 days. That was last Friday, February 17.

“Why not just wait to see what the plan says before having a meeting like this? Wouldn't it be more informed if you waited to see what comes out?” Brecher asked.

“I would say no because, what if it comes out and it takes immediate effect and folks don't have a chance to either look for other providers? Or the folks I mentioned before with the preexisting conditions aren't able to continue their coverage?” Brown responded.

Collins told Channel 2 the exchanges would last for at least two more years and that Medicare expansion would last for three more years.

“I think it's been made pretty clear that nothing's being taken away immediately,” Brecher proposed to Brown, citing the change in Republican rhetoric, which has backed out touting a repeal, and is, instead, now touting a repeal and replace plan.

“Well I think, to piggy back off you, that they're saying a year or two years, but once again, I'll be honest, it's kind of a hard question to answer because I think it's the fear of it…What if it takes longer than two to three years? That's the worry that we have,” Brown said.

Healthcare workers were not alone at their town hall. Diana Kastenbaum, a small business owner and former Congressional opponent of Collins, feels Republicans have offered too little too late.

“Republicans have had six to eight years to get a plan together. I find it ironic that now they're scrambling for some sort of plan to come out,” she said.

Wednesday’s town hall included personal stories from healthcare workers sharing what patients stand to lose if they lose coverage. Many of the people who attended were Democrats, and despite party lines, everyone in attendance clapped in support of the fact that Congressman Tom Reed held four town halls recently, and Collins has yet to hold one.

“At least [Reed] faced the music,” Brown said.

(© 2017 WGRZ)