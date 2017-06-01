Unified Basketball Tournament in WNY

WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- A new type of tournament has come to Western New York.

Thursday, Lancaster High School hosted a Unified Basketball Tournament.

The tournament paired students with disabilities with other athletes to compete against other schools.

If you have never heard of Unified Sports programs, that's because it's new to Western New York.

"We just felt that there was an unrepresented population within our schools," Todd Nelson, Assistant Director of NYSPHSAA. "Both students with disabilities and students without, that didn't get that pleasure to put on that school uniform and represent their school in an interscholastic experience."

The unified sports program began with 12 schools near Albany four years ago and has now grown to more than 100 schools across the state.

