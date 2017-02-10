"UGLY SNOWBLOWER" CONTEST BENEFITS LOCAL VET

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Dennis McCarthy saw an ugly snowblower contest on-line and decided to submit a picture of his old snowblower. It turned out to be the ugliest and now he has a brand new Toro snowblower.

The contest was organized by veteran Kevin Lange, who also was behind the ugly lawnmower contest last summer.

Donations were collected and the snowblower was purchased at Hector's Hardware on Clinton Street. It's also where the owner allows Lange to come in and repair veterans lawnmowers and snowblowers.

Western New York Heroes also participated, said Kris Kreiger, "we know how expensive snowblowers can be, especially for our vets that are possibly living on a certain income, snowblowers just don't meet that income need for them. so to reach out and give a veteran a new brand new snowblower and help them, why not!

"I mean thank you is an understatement, I don't think that that's enough. I myself, I'm not comfortable getting the praise, I don't enjoy that, but I go out of my way to say thank you," said McCarthy.



