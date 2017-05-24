UFOs over Lake Ontario? We have the answer

Lights that appeared over Lake Ontario Tuesday. (Photo: provided via Democrat & Chronicle)

Were the lights that appeared over Lake Ontario Tuesday night a close encounter?

The answer is more mundane.

What caused the sky to light up over Lake Ontario was flare training by the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force that is based in Trenton, about 60 miles north of Rochester.

(Lights that appeared over the lake on Tuesday have people buzzing - trying to figure out what caused them. Provided by Michael R. Plante to Democrat & Chronicle)

"It's routine for us," said Julie Brunet, spokeswoman for the squadron.

Looking at photos posted on the Democrat and Chronicle website, Brunet had no doubt that the flares caused the illuminated sky.

Tuesday night's exercise was the third this month, with the next slated for Monday or Tuesday, depending on the weather. Exercises will continue through June.

Brunet had no explanation for why previous flare exercises went unnoticed here.

"That's a good question. I won't be able to answer that," she said.

