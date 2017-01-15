UFC to return to Buffalo in April

BUFFALO, .N.Y-- After a more than 20-year hiatus, mixed-martial arts is returning to Buffalo.

The UFC announced Sunday that the KeyBank Center will host UFC 210 on April 8th.

This is the third event in New York State, and the first in Western New York since the state lifted the ban on professional MMA fighting last year.

The last time the UFC came to Buffalo was in 1995.

The main event fight was between Ken Shamrock and Oleg Taktarov at the Memorial Auditorium.

