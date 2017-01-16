Code Blue 32 Activated in Buffalo

Code Blue logo of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Code Blue 32 has been called for Monday night.

A Code Blue 32 means the Matt Urban Hope Center and the Harbor House will be open as warming shelters from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday (St. Luke's will be closed).

All scheduled Outreach and Hope Center Shelter workers are asked to report to the Matt Urban Hope Center at 385 Paderewski Drive by 7 p.m.

Code Blue 32 is an expansion of Buffalo's Code Blue announced in late December.

Code Blue 32 was created in response to Gov. Cuomo's executive order of protecting homeless individuals from inclement winter weather where temperatures fall to 32 degrees or below. So a Code Blue 32 will be called on nights with temperatures or wind chills between 16 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Code Blue is the City of Buffalo's emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, engagement, case management, transportation, shelter and meals to Buffalo's homeless populations from Nov. 15 - March 15.

(© 2017 WGRZ)