UFC 210 Comes to KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For the first time in more than two decades, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has returned to Buffalo.

UFC 210 came to KeyBank Center Saturday, where there was plenty of excitement among fans.

They piled into KeyBank Center to watch the fights throughout the night.

"Finally, New York got it together, we got UFC back in Buffalo, the Queen city where it all began," said one fan waiting in line to get into KeyBank Center Saturday.

"Finally, we said if it ever came, we didn't care how much it costs, we're here," said another fan.

UFC drew in visitors from all over. Fans Saturday came from Pennsylvania, and one man we spoke with drove five hours from Ohio.

The event was broken into three parts, with a preliminary round at 6:15 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. The main event got underway at 10 p.m.

