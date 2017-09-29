UB's 'drunk bus' back in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo's 24-hour shuttle service is back on the road.

The service, commonly called the "drunk bus" by students and University Heights residents, takes students from the North Campus to the South Campus. On Friday, the university backpedaled on a plan that significantly cut down bus's hours after student complaints.

The bus will now run every 30 minutes, seven days a week, "to transport students who need to travel between campuses for work and study," according to the university."

Just about a month ago, the university decided to change the schedule to try and limit the wild parties that occur in the University Heights neighborhood. The bus for years transported students from North Campus to South Campus, where the majority of the parties occur.

The university decided to end the transportation from the South Campus to the North Campus at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Transportation from the North Campus academic area to South Campus was directed to end at 2 a.m.

Buffalo Police have responded to hundreds of calls in University Heights over the past few years about rowdy, drunk students in the neighborhood. Buffalo Police have since upped enforcement. The complaints even garnered attention from State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“We’ll continue to listen to students, faculty, staff and members of the community, and make adjustments where necessary to ensure we’re addressing their needs and concerns,” said Chris Austin, UB director of parking and transportation services.

