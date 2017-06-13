Uber talks about future in WNY

Matt Powers, Uber General Manager. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Uber is just weeks away from being available in Western New York.

Tuesday morning, the company hosted an informational meeting about the future of ridesharing in Buffalo during a question and answer session.

Uber's hope is to lower pollution levels, traffic and the need for so many parking spots.

They say Buffalo is already moving in that direction.

"As an innovative city, and passing the Green Code, they're already thinking of this," said Matt Powers, Uber General Manager. "By reducing the minimum parking standards for new developments...Buffalo is really thinking ahead to what the future of cities can look like."

Uber is prepared for the launch in Buffalo June 29th.

There are already thousands of drivers signed up and ready to go.

