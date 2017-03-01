UBER & Lloyd team up for free tacos

Lloyd's Taco Truck (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lloyd Taco Trucks are teaming up with UBER for a promotion showing off the ease of the popular ridesharing service, which currently is not allowed in Western New York.

Thursday, you can open the UBER app on your phone between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be a "Lloyd pop-up" at the bottom of the screen to request a truck.

UBER says a driver will then come to your location with enough food for 20 people. And if you're able to book a delivery during that window, it's all free!

