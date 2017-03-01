WGRZ
UBER & Lloyd team up for free tacos

Free Lloyd Delivery In Partnership With Uber

WGRZ 11:22 PM. EST March 01, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lloyd Taco Trucks are teaming up with UBER for a promotion showing off the ease of the popular ridesharing service, which currently is not allowed in Western New York.

Thursday, you can open the UBER app on your phone between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 
 
There will be a "Lloyd pop-up" at the bottom of the screen to request a truck.
 
UBER says a driver will then come to your location with enough food for 20 people. And if you're able to book a delivery during that window, it's all free!
 

