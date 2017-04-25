Uber announces Bills, Sabres partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With ridesharing now legalized in New York, Buffalo sports fans will have a new opportunity to access the service this summer thanks to a partnership announced Monday.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced Uber will be the official ridesharing partner of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bandits.

This means fans visiting New Era Field, KeyBank Center and the HarborCenter will be able to access Uber Pickup and Drop-off Zones.

In addition, Uber is working to integrate into the My One Buffalo app, which provides ticket management services.

The partnership will kickoff with Uber as the official 2017 Buffalo Bills Draft week partner. This includes a special on-demand giveaway for Western New York riders -- a chance to win four tickets to Thursday's Buffalo Bills draft party along with draft-themed prizes. Drivers will have the chance to win the tickets Wednesday. The winners will receive the tickets in an Uber vehicle with Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV