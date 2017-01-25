Uber and 43North bring UberPITCH to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - We all know ride sharing is still illegal in Western New York, but if you have the Uber app, you could have used it Wednesday.

It would not have been able take you from point A to point B, but it could have made you some money if you had a big idea.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you could take part in a startup competition called UberPITCH.

You got seven minutes to pitch your business idea to an investor in an Uber driven car.

The best ideas then got an invitation to pitch at an event Wednesday night with Uber and 43North, with a top prize of $5,000.

"As most people know, we're not allowed to provide rides to people in the area," Alix Anfang, a spokesperson with Uber, said. "That doesn't mean that we can't come here and bring one of our most popular promos and show the potential for Uber."

UberPITCH joined an Uber driver-for-a-day with an investor and an entrepreneur to launch a business.

Uber said Buffalo is the perfect place to run this promotion while its drivers wait to get the green light for full ride-sharing here.

"We have such enthusiasm, especially in communities like Buffalo where [there's] such a growing tech and innovation hub," Anfang said. "People really need it here. We'll be working to make it happen as soon as possible."

Uber says Western New York is closer than ever to getting it, but 2 On Your Side wanted to know what exactly "as soon as possible" means. Reporter Stephanie Barnes went to State Senator Patrick Gallivan, who has supported the push for Uber in the past.

"I'm confident that this will happen," the Senator said of ride sharing coming to WNY. "That's still not a guarantee though. We still have to go through that negotiation process."

Gallivan says a bill for ride sharing passed the senate last summer but was not picked up by the assembly.

Since then, the governor has jumped on board, first calling on the people to talk to their legislators and more recently, adding ride sharing to his 2017 budget.

Senator Gallivan said the assembly has since passed an interest in it, too.

"So now that you have all three legs of the stool, so to speak, interested in doing this, I think there's no question that it will happen," Gallivan explained. "It's just a matter of what form and when.

The Senator said three issues will have to be agreed on. The first is insurance, the second is background checks and if that includes finger printing and the third is control, whether that be at the state or local level.

Senator Gallivan said this is promising for ride sharing supporters but still at least several months away. The budget hearings and negotiations process takes about three months. So even if it does pass, the earliest Western New York would see a change is April.

That does not factor in actually rolling out ride sharing.

