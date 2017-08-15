UB Professor: many causes of today's racism

AMHERST, NY - Following the deadly incident in Charlottesville, and the vandalism of a playground in Amherst, a University at Buffalo professor is speaking out about why these acts of hate are happening.

"Unfortunately, we have a long history of these white supremacist movements," said Dr. Carole Emberton, a history professor at UB. She says that history dates back to the 1800s.

But, in today's political climate, involving race, she says there are a few factors contributing to acts of racism.

"I think the election of Donald Trump and the role that he's played in sort of tactically endorsing these kinds of actions and words and behaviors has played an important role," she said.

After the events in Charlottesville, President Trump was criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for saying many sides contributed to the violence.

"His hesitancy, or his reluctance...what appears to be his reluctance to sort of call these groups out have actually emboldened them," she said.

The White House then clarified, denouncing any acts of hate.

"The issues that have been in the public eye in the last few years about police brutality against African Americans, organizations like the Black Lives Matter movement have brought to the forefront," she said. "I do think it's important for our political leaders not just at the national level, but also at the local levels to come out and to take a strong stance."

