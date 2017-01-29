University at Buffalo President, Satish K. Tripathi (WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- President Donald Trump's executive order to ban immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries Saturday has affected people nationwide, and University at Buffalo's President Satish K. Tripathi released a statement on how it could affect many UB students and staff.

About 100 UB students, primarily from Iran, are from countries affected by the executive order.

Tripathi says the University plans to be in contact with the families of these students as the spring semester begins Monday to offer any needed support and guidance.

In addition, he said unless some is arrested, UB police will not be asking about the immigration status of students, faculty or staff.

A Jan. 24 resolution by the SUNY Board of Trustees upholds university police being unable to participate in federal immigration law unless they are "compelled to do so by court order or other legal mandate."

Tripathi also stressed that the executive order is an "evolving situation," and those in the UB community who may be affected should stay up to date on any major changes, although the university will be providing updates as they become available.

Tripathi also stressed that UB is a welcoming international community and it is staying committed to keeping this status, as "UB's international community benefits all of us."

His full statement is provided below:

Until there is clarity and legal analysis of the executive order, the university is advising that affected members of the university community monitor this evolving situation to assess how they may be impacted. The university will provide updates to the university community as the situation becomes clearer and stands ready to provide support and advice to members of our university community who may be affected by any changes in immigration law.

UB is an international community. And since our university’s founding in 1846, UB has been enriched by students, faculty and staff from around the world.

Despite current and pending executive actions affecting access to the U.S. by persons from designated countries, UB is a welcoming campus for students, faculty and visitors from across the globe, and is committed to remaining so.

It is important to keep in mind the valuable and far-reaching contributions our international students, faculty and staff make to UB’s research, education and engagement missions. UB’s international community benefits all of us, enhancing the diversity of our community, our global learning opportunities and the richness of our cultural and intellectual life.

Additional background:

• About 100 UB students, primarily from Iran, are from the countries affected by the executive order. The university intends to be in contact with each student to offer support and guidance as the spring semester begins next week at UB. In addition, the university will reach out to visiting scholars and permanent residents from the affected countries.

• The university is currently assessing the impact of the executive order on faculty, staff and visiting scholars from the countries cited in the executive order.

• As a matter of policy and practice, at UB, the privacy of student educational records is protected pursuant to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

• A Jan. 24 resolution by the SUNY Board of Trustees affirms SUNY policy that its university police departments do not participate in the enforcement of federal immigration law unless compelled to do so by court order or other legal mandate. This is consistent with guidance issued recently by the New York State Attorney General regarding the participation of local law enforcement in federal immigration enforcement.

• At UB, University Police does not and shall not routinely inquire about an individual’s immigration status.

• At UB, University Police does not make inquiries into the immigration status of students, faculty, staff or our visitors unless there has been an arrest.

• It is important to note that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy characterizes colleges and universities as “sensitive locations”—meaning enforcement actions should not occur unless necessitated by extraordinary circumstances.

