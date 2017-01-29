BUFFALO, N.Y. -- President Donald Trump's executive order to ban immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries Saturday has affected people nationwide, and University at Buffalo's President Satish K. Tripathi released a statement on how it could affect many UB students and staff.
About 100 UB students, primarily from Iran, are from countries affected by the executive order.
Tripathi says the University plans to be in contact with the families of these students as the spring semester begins Monday to offer any needed support and guidance.
In addition, he said unless some is arrested, UB police will not be asking about the immigration status of students, faculty or staff.
A Jan. 24 resolution by the SUNY Board of Trustees upholds university police being unable to participate in federal immigration law unless they are "compelled to do so by court order or other legal mandate."
Tripathi also stressed that the executive order is an "evolving situation," and those in the UB community who may be affected should stay up to date on any major changes, although the university will be providing updates as they become available.
Tripathi also stressed that UB is a welcoming international community and it is staying committed to keeping this status, as "UB's international community benefits all of us."
His full statement is provided below:
