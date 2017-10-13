UB Police search for man accused of lewd act

University at Buffalo. WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, NY — University at Buffalo Police are looking for a suspect that allegedly committed a lewd act in front of a teen on UB's North Campus.

University Police say the suspect committed a lewd act in front of a 14-year-old in the men’s sauna at Alumni Arena. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Thursday. It was reported Friday.

The teen victim described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, about 6-foot with short, dark hair and balding on top. He has significant body hair and colorful tattoos on both shoulders, according to the victim.

University Police is urging people to remain alert to their surroundings, and promptly report any unusual circumstances or suspicious persons and activities to the University Police at 716-645-2222.

