Police: alleged sexual assault random attack

AMHERST, N.Y. - On Monday, a University at Buffalo police chief told 2 On Your Side that an alleged sexual assault over the weekend is being investigated as a random attack, which is very rare on campus.

The assault reportedly took place in a student's dorm room in Porter Hall, in the Ellicott Complex.

The female student said she was asleep in her dorm room when a young man came in and assaulted her around 2:30 a.m.

The chief says it "appears" he was a stranger, which would make for a very rare crime. The student's dorm was unlocked, which is how the suspect reportedly got in.

However, it's unclear how the suspect got into the actual building, because the dorms require a swipe card to get in.

One possibility is that the suspect also lived in Porter Hall and could have been someone's guest, or someone may have let him in. There are no signs he broke into the dorm building.

Police remind students to remember to make sure their dorm room doors are locked. Police will sometimes do random checks of dorms down hallways to make sure that policy is being followed.

The chief also says in 11 years, this is the second time there's been a report of a stranger committing a sexual assault on campus.

"Clearly sexual assaults on college campuses are a big problem in the whole country," Chief Jerry Schoenle said. "I mean, they say as many as one in four or one in five college aged females are the victims of sexual assault in their college years. So I don't mean to diminish that in any way, but it is unusual for us to have a stranger assault."

Around 45,000 students and staff received a UB alert about the incident at about 4:30 a.m.

The police chief says patrols have been upped on north campus following the report.

Campus police say the female victim described her attacker as a Hispanic man, college-aged, with short, dark brown hair who was wearing earrings and had a tattoo on his right arm. The suspect was also wearing a short-sleeved shirt, possibly a pink tank top. The suspect was last seen leaving the Porter Quadrangle.

Sharon Nolan-Weiss, UB's title IX coordinator, says in 85 to 90 percent of sexual assault cases, the victim and the attacker know each other.

But UB police say this time, the victim might not.

"It's really hard to know. When I read the description, you know, the impression I got was that the person did not know the assailant, but I can't confirm that,” she said.

Nolan-Weiss said this is extremely rare.

When sexual assault does happen, regardless of the circumstances, Nolan-Weiss's job is to make sure both parties are aware of their resources moving forward.

She says about 10 cases a year go through the student conduct process. A smaller number choose to proceed criminally, and a crisis services person will help a victim who wants to press charges.

"About half the reports that we get, the victim may not want to move forward at all,” she explained. “They may not want to be identified, they may file an anonymous report, and that's where it stays.”

An advocate would also be made available to help a student experiencing trauma while trying to still balance his or her education.

Another alleged sexual assault at UB just earlier this month turned out to be not true. Nolan-Weiss said that was unfortunate.

"It's rare that we get a false report. I mean, that's not something that's very common. We do worry that that's going to have an adverse impact on other people who may want to come forward and then maybe thinking, well now that this false report came out, now somebody is not going to believe me,” Nolan-Weiss said.

She said she wants students to know that the University never starts with a position of disbelief and takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call University Police at (716) 645-2222.

