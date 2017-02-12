UB party honors internationals and refugees

WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Amid a tense atmosphere around the nation following President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration, the University at Buffalo held a party Sunday to celebrate those who may have felt targeted.

A Solidarity Party was held by UB's Institute for Research and Education on Women and Gender to honor refugees and internationals in Western New York, especially those from the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the president's executive order.

The free event featured art, music, food and presentations.

"A lot of us have felt like our world was turned upside down," said Kari Winter, professor of transnational studies and director of the university's Gender institute. "And there are many people who are feeling rejected, who are feeling hurt, afraid and uncertain about their future, separated from loved ones at risk. And that's not okay. We wanna show that we're on their side. We're together as a community."

(© 2017 WGRZ)