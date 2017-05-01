UB doctors use app to monitor heart patients

Doctors at UBMD Internal Medicine are conductiing clinical trials for this medical-grade EKG device.

BUFFALO, NY -- As part of UBMD Internal Medicine's first day of operations in the new Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, doctors there were eager to show off new technology they're currently using as part of clinical trials that may save the lives of those with heart conditions.

It's called Kardia Pro, and it works with the help of your smartphone, the cloud, and artificial intelligence. This device can measure, in real-time, a patient's EKG/ECG information and send it to your cardiologist at UBMD.

