WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 417 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

UB, Buff State, ECC Cancel Classes Tuesday

WGRZ 12:16 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Both the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State have canceled all classes and activities for Tuesday, due to the forecasted winter storm conditions

In addition, UB officials say all non-essential UB employees do not need to report to work Tuesday. 

Erie Community College also canceled classes on all three campuses for Tuesday. 

Many other public school districts and businesses have announced they are closing Tuesday. For a complete list, visit WGRZ's Closing Central.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories