UB, Buff State Cancel Classes Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Both the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State have canceled all classes and activities for Tuesday, due to the forecasted winter storm conditions.

In addition, UB officials say all non-essential UB employees do not need to report to work Tuesday.

Area public school districts and businesses have also announced they are closing Tuesday. For a complete list, visit WGRZ's Closing Central.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV