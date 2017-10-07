UB breaks ground on new fieldhouse

AMHERST, NY — The University at Buffalo's dream of having a fieldhouse moved one more step forward Saturday.

Crews broke ground on the 92,000-square-foot, $18 million indoor practice facility on Saturday. The field house will be located behind the north end zone of UB Stadium. The facility is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

"This has been a long day coming," UB Athletic Director Allen Green said. "The importance of an indoor practice is not just for football, it's for all of our student-athletics. A place for them to be able to train and prepare in a climate-controlled environment. And this is year round, this is not just something we'd use in the winter time."

