UB announces Malala Yousafzai as first guest in Speakers Series

AMHERST, NY - Malala Yousafzai will kickoff the University at Buffalo's 31st annual Distinguished Speakers Series on Sept. 19 in Alumni Arena.

Malala, the human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, famously survived after being shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 while traveling home from school on the bus in Pakistan.

“We are delighted that Malala Yousafzai will be headlining the 31st season of our Distinguished Speakers Series,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement. “Renowned across the globe for her courage and convictions, Malala offers our university and our community the opportunity to engage with one of the foremost advocates for the education of girls and young women.

"Her visit to UB will mark the seventh appearance by a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in the Distinguished Speakers Series and will continue our proud tradition of bringing compelling public figures to campus to spark provocative discussions about the defining issues of our time.”

Tickets will able available as soon the the entire speakers schedule is finalized. Visit UB's website for more information on series.

