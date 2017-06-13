U-Haul to renovate old Tyson Foods Plant

U-Haul Self-Storage. U-Haul provided photo (Photo: U-Haul provided photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An empty Buffalo building is getting a makeover and a new use.

The Tyson Foods plant on Perry Street closed down more than two years ago.

Tuesday, U-Haul announced that it has bought the building and plans to renovate it with self-storage units.

Work has already started on renovating the building. U-Haul says some units should be ready to go in about eight weeks.

