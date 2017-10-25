Two people were rescued after being trapped in a house fire in Tonawanda. (Photo: Andy DeSantis/WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY — Two people were rescued after being trapped in a house fire on Glenside Avenue on Monday.

Police arrived shortly after 4:48 p.m. and found 25-year-old Shantel Martin screaming for help from a second-floor bedroom window.

Officers forced their way in through a door, but were turned back by heavy smoke and heat.

Ellwood and Brighton volunteer fire companies arrived shortly after and were able to rescue Shantel Martin from the home. An 80-year-old man, Harold Roberts, was found unconscious on the first floor. He had burns throughout his body.

Two dogs were also rescued from the home.

Martin was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and was later released. Roberts was taken to Erie County Medical center and is listed in critical condition.

The fire caused an estimated $95,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and expenses.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

