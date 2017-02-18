Two police protesters released from jail

WGRZ Photo/JT Messinger

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two protesters held overnight after disrupting Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's State of the City Address Friday appeared in court Saturday.

The two both pled not guilty to resisting arrest and were released on their own recognizance to appear again March 7.

They were among seven people arrested Friday during the protest, which broke out shortly after the mayor's speech began.

Protestors called on Mayor Brown to investigate and hold police accountable following the death of Wardel Davis, 20, who died after an encounter with two police officers earlier this month.

(© 2017 WGRZ)